Supermarket wants Youfoodz to ‘please explain’ Asian tirade

THE nation's largest supermarket chain is reviewing its agreement with Youfoodz after its founder and his partner were caught making culturally insensitive comments about Asian people.

Woolworths is reviewing its agreement with the meal delivery company after The Courier-Mail revealed founder Lance Giles and his fiancee Jordana Stott filmed and swore at Asian people while attending a leadership conference at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.

As a group of people took a photo in the hotel's pool Ms Stott can be heard saying: "Get it c---s, f--king get the photo, oh f--king yeah she-shing".

Lance Giles and Jordana Scott were caught making culturally insensitive comments about Asian people in a video while they were in Singapore.

Woolworth stocks Youfoodz's smaller items including protein balls in its stores nationwide.

A spokesman for the supermarket giant it was investigating Mr Giles and his partner's expletive-laden tirade.

"As a business, we deplore racism in any form," he said.

"We've made contact with the supplier to seek further information on these reports."

In a statement, Mr Giles apologised for his and Ms Stott's behaviour.

"What we thought was light-hearted, is unpleasant and not funny," he said.

"Jordana and I would like to assure everyone that this isolated incident does not portray the way we feel or act on a day-to-day basis."

Mr Giles spoke today at the Global Restaurant Conference as one of 29 "forward-thinking" speakers.

Youfoodz other major stockists, IGA and Coles, did not respond to a request for comment.