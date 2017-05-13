Supermarket let down by Telstra

DISAPPOINTED: Supermarket's EFTPOS was up and down for three weeks after Telstra mistake

THREE weeks after lodging a complaint with Australia's largest telco, a Rockhampton supermarket has resorted to fixing major problems themselves, using a private IT company.

The supermarket, which didn't want to be identified, had been experiencing intermittent disruptions to its internet and eftpos services for three weeks before it finally stopped working altogether on Tuesday.

The stores operations manager said many customers no longer carried cash so the impact on the business was serious.

"There is an ATM outside the building, but it's probably fair to say 90% of people just got into their car and drove away,” he said yesterday.

"Our customers were losing faith in us because it's been going on for so long.”

IT consultant Bruce Kerr, from Kerr Solutions was brought in to address the problem when continuous attempts to deal with Telstra got nowhere.

Mr Kerr said when he went onsite, he found there were no longer any ADSL codes on the line but instead he detected new NBN codes.

"Somehow a Telstra work order had been generated that had sent a linesman out to do a scheduled changeover to the NBN two months early,” Mr Kerr said.

"The rest of the NBN link had not yet been done, so this new connection didn't stand a snowflakes chance of working any time soon.

"After spending more of my life that I'll never get back, I was finally able to convince a level two person that things had gone askew.

"The best they could do was to set a date for a Telstra tech to return things back to ADSL in around 5 days.”

The supermarket had a 4G industrial wireless broadband router installed at significant expense and was up and running again within an hour.

Although they now have full service restored, the problem is still not fixed and the supermarket's operations manager said he finds it extraordinary they had to initiate the temporary solution themselves.

"If we were waiting for Telstra we'd still be without service,” he said.

"They know we're a business and they know we need the service as fast as possible, but no one has taken this on board.

"What needs to be highlighted is our disappointment in not being able to talk to someone who makes sense...you can never go back to the same person and it's an overseas call centre so their English is hard to understand.

"We're told someone will call back, but no-one does...this week we were told a technician would be out on site on Wednesday, but still no-one has come.”

Bruce Kerr said the number of people having internet, phone and billing issues with Telstra had literally become infamous.

"Telstra receives tax payer funding for some of its services and they are bound by a customer guarantee of service for landline phones, but I could not find a similar guarantee for Internet service,” he said.

A Telstra spokesman yesterday said this wasn't the experience they wanted their customers to have and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

"We have been working closely with NBN Co to identify and rectify a fault with the customer's infrastructure, and local technicians have been on site a number of times to try to restore the service,” he said.

"We are working as quickly as possible to restore their services and have offered a wireless solution as an interim solution.”

He claimed the wireless solution was offered over a week ago.