Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'GREAT NEWS': Coolabunia dairy farmer, Damien Tessmann said Woolworths removing $1 milk gives a much needed boost and confidence to the dairy farmers.
'GREAT NEWS': Coolabunia dairy farmer, Damien Tessmann said Woolworths removing $1 milk gives a much needed boost and confidence to the dairy farmers. Kate McCormack
News

Supermarket price hike 'great news' for dairy farmers

Matt Collins
by
18th Feb 2019 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM

THERE is finally some good news for our farmers as Woolworths made a significant announcement today.

The supermarket chain will remove $1 per litre fresh milk in support of a more sustainable Australian dairy industry.

Woolworths' $1 per litre milk will be removed from sale nationwide from Tuesday, February 19.

Coolabunia dairy farmer Damien Tessmann said it was "great news" for the industry, which had been short on wins over the past decade.

"Milk went to $1 in 2011, that equates to roughly about 78c in today's money," he said.

"The milk stayed the same price, but costs continue to go up."

Mr Tessmann said the move by Woolworths gave a much-needed boost of confidence to dairy farmers.

"This gives the right signals to dairy farmers. It tells them they can be confident to invest and grow their businesses," he said.

"But the job is not done until the other major retailers act."

The move will see the supermarket sell two and three litre varieties of Woolworths branded fresh milk for $2.20 and $3.30 respectively.　

Every cent of the increase will end up with Australian dairy farmers.

As the price change goes national, it will deliver higher milk prices to more than 450 Australian dairy farmers supplying into Woolworths-branded fresh milk. 　

Australian Dairy Farmers CEO David Inall said this was a huge step forward for the dairy industry.

"There is no doubt that this is a game changer in the fight against discount dairy that has long frustrated the industry," he said.

"Removing $1 milk is not just intended to restore farmers' financial confidence, but it will also boost confidence in regional communities and small businesses that rely on the industry."

Now that Woolworths has shown their commitment to assisting Australian dairy farmers, South Burnett's Damien Tessmann encouraged Coles to do the same.

"Obviously there is no Coles supermarket in the South Burnett but we can still encourage our friends and relatives in other regions not to shop at Coles," he said.

"This move by Woolworths has proven consumers vote with their wallets."

Mr Tessmann said he might even go back into Woolworths after putting a self-imposed ban on shopping at the supermarket giant since the induction of $1 milk back in 2011.

"I do like shopping at IGA, but I will definitely stop lecturing people about why they shouldn't shop at Woolworths," he said.

$1 milk coolabunia dairy farmer dairy farmer dairy industry south burnett farming woolworths
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

    premium_icon Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

    Rural The tanker was delivering fuel for fodder drops after recent catastrophic flooding in Western Queensland

    An unforgettable character full of passion and zest for life

    premium_icon An unforgettable character full of passion and zest for life

    Local Faces The love story behind Rockhampton's iconic dining experience

    Good service is key to surviving 30 years of business

    premium_icon Good service is key to surviving 30 years of business

    Business 'I've seen a lot of history and a lot things change'

    Frenchville, Gracemere clash comes down to last over

    premium_icon Frenchville, Gracemere clash comes down to last over

    Cricket GALLERY: Bulls now bound for Gladstone for Cap Challenge semi-final