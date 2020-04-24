Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The shelves at Coles Sydney Street were filled with essentials previously hard to find The supermarket giant said it had been able to get more stock to stores across the country.
The shelves at Coles Sydney Street were filled with essentials previously hard to find The supermarket giant said it had been able to get more stock to stores across the country.
News

Supermarket shelves filled to the brim

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Apr 2020 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WALKING into Coles today was like winning the lottery.

Shelves I had become used to seeing bare were stacked to the brim with fresh produce and other essential items.

Most importantly, there was toilet paper. Loads of it. And it was well priced.

A Coles spokeswoman said the chain had been able to get more stock on display at supermarkets across the country.

"Last month, as people prepared for an extended period of isolation, we saw great demand for pantry staples such as flour, pasta and tinned vegetables," she said.

"There are signs that the demand is beginning to slow."

The spokeswoman said while demand for essentials like toilet paper had also begun to slow, the retail giant had noticed increased interest in products customers could use at home.

This included hair colourants, baking mixes, gift cards for online entertainment, stationery and coffee capsules.

At the same time, she said, there had been an obvious downturn in sales of packaged salads as well as gums and mints.

coronavirus mackay mackay shopping mackay supermarket
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Rourke announces $10M to restore CQ’s “faithful servant”

        premium_icon O’Rourke announces $10M to restore CQ’s “faithful servant”

        News Vital project to give new life to an old transmission line will kick start next week. See further details inside.

        Industrial sector defies COVID-19 slowdown

        premium_icon Industrial sector defies COVID-19 slowdown

        Business Transport and logistics sector weathers coronavirus slowdown

        Rockhampton Hockey eyes season return

        premium_icon Rockhampton Hockey eyes season return

        Hockey ‘I’m very confident we will get the green light and be able to get our season under...

        REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive fuel in your CQ town

        Motoring Find out where drivers are getting overcharged and where you can pick up a...