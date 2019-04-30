REVEALED: Australia's most unhealthy supermarket

New research has revealed the healthiest major supermarket in Australia for "own-label" foods, and Aldi lovers are not going to be happy.

Woolworths topped the list with an average health star rating (HSR) of 3.2, with its rival Coles coming in second at 3.0. Popular German-owned supermarket Aldi was next with an average of 2.7, just before IGA at 2.6.

According to The State of the Food Supply report conducted by The George Institute for Global Health, only around four in 10 of IGA's own-brand products could be considered healthy - a HSR of 3.5 and above.

The major supermarkets were ranked based on ‘own-label’ foods. Picture: AAP Image/Peter Rae

The study in collaboration with the Global Obesity Centre at Deakin University analysed more than 32,000 processed food items on sale across Australia as part of the annual snapshot.

It also revealed Aldi had the highest proportion of discretionary foods or "junk" foods - over 50 per cent of their range.

HEALTHIEST AND UNHEALTHIEST FOOD BRANDS

The healthiest food brands were The a2 Milk Company, Sanitarium and Nudie Foods with a HSR of 4.2, 4.1 and 4.1 respectively.

At the bottom of the list with a HSR of 1.2 were Bundaberg Drinks and Mondelez whose portfolio of brands includes Cadbury, Oreo, BelVita and Philadelphia.

Researchers used The George Institute's FoodSwitch database, which contains nutritional information on more than 90,000 packaged food products, to analyse the data.

HOW IT'S RATED

Researchers used the government-developed HSR criteria to rank the healthiness of processed items from 25 different food manufacturers, such as Heinz, Kellogg's and Nestle, plus the major supermarkets' own brands that can account for around 30 per cent of all products in store.

Joanna McMillan, from The George Institute, said using the health star rating system would hopefully encourage food companies to reformulate their products in order to get more stars.

Aldi had the highest proportion of “junk” foods on the shelves. It had a rating of 2.7.

"I know that Woolworths have had this commitment, that their own-brand products they're going to reformulate as many as possible to improve their health star ratings," Ms McMillan told the Today show.

"That's what we're seeing here. So this report is really nice, showing us they're putting their money where their mouth is. They are reformulating, and they've come out top of the four major supermarkets in terms of their own products."

WHAT'S THE POINT OF THE REPORT

The health and medical research institute is in its fifth year of conducting the report, which Ms McMillan says is all about making better choices with packaged foods.

"It is working well in a lot of categories, so it will help you to have the lower salt, lower sugar, higher fibre kind of breakfast cereals, for example, but there are a few holes where it's not working so well, and me and others are lobbying to the committee to change those little areas where we are having some issues with it," Ms McMillan said.

At the bottom of the list with a HSR of 1.2 were Bundaberg Drinks and Mondelez (Cadbury, Oreo).

Professor Bruce Neal of The George Institute agreed government action is urgently needed.

He said we are yet to see significant improvements in the overall healthiness Australia's food supply.

"We need the government to take real action and focus their efforts on helping manufacturers and retailers to make our foods healthier," Mr Neal said. "Getting healthier foods

on the shelves will be key to curbing the epidemic of obesity and diet-related ill health blighting Australia. Every day of inaction is putting the health of millions of Australians at risk."