Supermodel responds to Dusty rumours

Fashion model Jessica Gomes has refused to confirm rumours she's dating Richmond star Dustin Martin.

The 35-year-old Perth-raised model was recently linked to the 29-year-old three-time premiership winner but has followed his lead in making it clear her private life is off limits.

"I know people care about who you're dating but I really want to talk about the projects I'm doing," Gomes told Stellar Magazine.

"That's really important for a woman. I feel men don't really get asked these types of questions, it's more women who get asked 'Who are you dating?'

"For me, it's always worked best, and it keeps me safe, by keeping those things private. My life is so out in the open through social media and so to have that balance - for my own mental health - I feel the need to keep those things private. I hope women can feel there's a currency in what they're doing; it's not just who they're dating."

But Gomes was forthright about her desire to start a family one day.

Jessica Gomes is staying quiet on her private life.

"I want to have a family. And I want [my future children] to have the same kind of upbringing I had," she said. "I'm definitely looking for someone who's a family person …

"My parents allowed me to become the person I am and they provided a safe environment for me to be myself in. My mum put me in to modelling because she saw something in me, and my dad has always been protective and guided me. They've taught me good morals and to have integrity."

"When I have children, I hope they have lots of idols they look up to - people who look similar to them and they can connect with," she added.

Gomes signed with IMG Models as a 19-year-old after moving to New York.

She appeared in the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated every year from 2008 to 2015 before working as a fashion ambassador for David Jones from 2012 to 2019.

Gomes has had several high-profile romances including Twilight actor Xavier Samuel, former Wallabies rugby player Rocky Elsom and businessman Sebastian Drapac.

She was also linked to Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo but they denied the rumours.

Jessica Gomes at Caulfield Racecourse in 2019. (AAP Image/James Ross)

Martin has also faced intense speculation about his private life since he emerged as the AFL's best player.

At different times over the past few years he has been linked to Sydney food blogger Tania Acitelli, Phoebe Carpenter, who once dated rugby league star Mitchell Pearce, and model Chontelle Berryman.

Originally published as Supermodel responds to Dusty rumours