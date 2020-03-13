Suppliers struggle amid CQ’s first confirmed COVID-19 case

ALL GONE: Silly Solly's East St store's rea manager Tanya Sutton with the last remaining toilet rolls.

AS NEWS ripples through Central Queensland following the region's first confirmed case of coronavirus, local businesses are preparing for an onslaught of frustrated customers.

As news broke of the diagnosis, toilet paper shelves in Rockhampton's supermarket remained a virtual ghost town - empty from previous weeks of mayhem and enforced limits.

Silly Solly's Area Manager Tanya Sutton said the response to the global pandemic had overwhelmed their Rockhampton store, with many products flying off shelves as quickly as they were stocked.

"The first batch from a few weeks ago, people were buying the toilet paper in loads and were going a little bit crazy. As soon as we were restocking it was basically gone."

"We have noticed such a big demand since initial news of the virus broke, we're expecting that will only increase after today's news. There's definitely more people coming in over the last week."

However, The East St store has also experienced a spike in demand for other products beyond just toilet paper.

EMPTY: Shelves at Stockland Shopping Centre are unlikely to be restocked any time soon.

"It's not just toilet paper. It's been cleaning products too. Things like disinfectant, bleach, washing powder," she said.

Ms Sutton said that while many other supermarket chains like Woolworths, Cole and Aldi had implemented restricted purchasing on toilet paper, baby wipes and tissues, her store was not yet at that point.

In coming days, however, she admitted that would likely change due to struggles with distribution and freight deliveries.

"We're not at that point just yet, but we just haven't been able to get it as freely as we once did. The store only got a load in Thursday afternoon and we've only got a few packets left."

RELAX: Quilton Australis is urging customers to remain calm as coronavirus fears spread.

She said the store was considering imposing a two-pack limit per customer so larger families can still be catered to.

"Small amounts at a time will probably be best. We want to ensure everybody has access to our products."

"I announced the first restock the other week on Facebook and it was gone by the end of the day. So, I just didn't bother this time and it's basically already gone."

Ms Sutton predicted the significant demand would continue for some time, adding that both the store and its customers are at the mercy of logistics.

"It's not the case of our products being imported; our products are made locally - we have a good range made in Australia."

The store is awaiting another delivery of toilet paper which is expected to reach Rockhampton mid next week.

"I think this uncertainty will go on for quite some time. We are at the mercy of our suppliers so unfortunately there's not a lot we can do.

Toilet paper manufacturer Quilton Australia has released a statement online reassuring its customers to remain calm.

"Recently we have seen a growing demand for our products and with our three plants right here in Australia working 24/7, rest assured we are doing everything in our power to keep up."