Supply to defence event for Central Qld businesses

CENTRAL Queensland ­businesses wanting to learn more about how they can ­supply to defence projects are encouraged to attend a ­presentation in Rockhampton on March 4.

Run by the Department of State Development, ­Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, the session will brief attendees on upcoming opportunities with key

regional defence projects, such as the ongoing $2 billion Shoalwater Bay expansion project.

At the breakfast event, to be held at the Frenchville Sports Club at 7am, Laing O’Rourke will provide an update on the Shoalwater Bay project and upcoming opportunities.

Attendees will also hear from the Townsville Defence Industry Hub which will provide businesses with assistance perusing defence supply chain opportunities, Spotless in regards to its estate maintenance and operation service contract, the Australian Industry Defence Network and from a local supplier.

Cost is $20 per person (includes breakfast, tea and coffee) and registrations close at 12pm on Monday, March 2.

For more information contact Amy Lever on 0436 935 645 or email amy.lever@dsdmip.qld.gov.au