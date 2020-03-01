Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Central Queensland businesses wanting to learn more about how they can supply to defence projects are encouraged to attend a presentation in Rockhampton next week.
Central Queensland businesses wanting to learn more about how they can supply to defence projects are encouraged to attend a presentation in Rockhampton next week.
Business

Supply to defence event for Central Qld businesses

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Mar 2020 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland ­businesses wanting to learn more about how they can ­supply to defence projects are encouraged to attend a ­presentation in Rockhampton on March 4.

Run by the Department of State Development, ­Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, the session will brief attendees on upcoming opportunities with key
regional defence projects, such as the ongoing $2 billion Shoalwater Bay expansion project.

At the breakfast event, to be held at the Frenchville Sports Club at 7am, Laing O’Rourke will provide an update on the Shoalwater Bay project and upcoming opportunities.

Attendees will also hear from the Townsville Defence Industry Hub which will provide businesses with assistance perusing defence supply chain opportunities, Spotless in regards to its estate maintenance and operation service contract, the Australian Industry Defence Network and from a local supplier.

Cost is $20 per person (includes breakfast, tea and coffee) and registrations close at 12pm on Monday, March 2.

For more information contact Amy Lever on 0436 935 645 or email amy.lever@dsdmip.qld.gov.au

shoalwater bay miltiary training area
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: The faces of Rocky nightlife

        premium_icon GALLERY: The faces of Rocky nightlife

        News Photos taken at Zodiac Nightclub, Ginger Mule and The Heritage Hotel.

        Capras women get their first taste of victory

        premium_icon Capras women get their first taste of victory

        Rugby League CQ steal a close win from a stacked North Queensland side

        Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

        premium_icon Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

        Crime Not the greatest hiding spot if you're about to be raided

        Man bitten by snake at home in the Central Highlands

        premium_icon Man bitten by snake at home in the Central Highlands

        Environment It is believed the snake bit the man on his lower limb.