Support for CQ councils bid for export distribution centre

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has unanimously voted to give its full support to two Central Queensland councils bidding for State Government funding for a Regional Export Distribution Centre Pilot.

Rockhampton Region and Central Highlands Regional councils are bidding for the centre which would boost rapid access to international markets for agricultural producers.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the centre was vital to long term economic development in the region and only available to councils with airport capable of becoming export ready.

He said airports at Rockhampton and Emerald would both need significant support to upgrade.

"Gladstone mayor, Matt Burnett said Gladstone is not applying but is also supportive,” Cr Ludwig said.

Deputy mayor, Nigel Hutton said the issue was not just what's good for Livingstone, but about what's good for Central Queensland.

"What's good for Central Queensland is good for Livingstone,” he said.

"We all have a large agricultural sector that would benefit from this facility.”

The State Government has committed $10 million to support business case development and construction of an export distribution centre in regional Queensland.

The centre may include processing capacity, export biosecurity capabilities, cold storage and handling facilities and ancillary facilities to support agricultural exports.

It would allow regional growers and processors to easily access international export markets.

Queensland's agricultural sector is worth almost $20 billion to the state's economy and supports more than 300,000 jobs.