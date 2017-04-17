High-level pollie drops into Cyclone Debbie devastated CQ towns

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad gained a first-hand understanding of the Central Highlands' Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA)-funded projects while touring the region last week.

Ms Trad joined Assistant Minister for Transport Glenn Butcher, Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes and other senior government representatives in Emerald on Thursday to visit NDRRA-funded flood-mitigation work sites on the Nogoa River.

Cr Hayes said he was grateful the ministers were able to visit the region following the TC Debbie disaster and discuss the current disaster recovery coordination effort.

"It's important that the government understands the needs of the inland councils following the TC Debbie disaster," Cr Hayes said.

"We were able to provide a comprehensive update on the situation in the east of our region post-flood.

"I was able to give assurance that we'd flown over the area; visited property owners to conduct welfare checks; and appointed Glenn Bell as the disaster recovery coordinator."

The visit comes after Central Highlands Regional Council early last week voted not to proceed with levees in Emerald.

"We were able to discuss and demonstrate the flood mitigation works council has completed, what it intends to do and what funding we will be seeking - all while actually standing next to the Nogoa River and looking at the Vince Lester bridge. It was certainly easy to visualise the Capricorn Highway as a major evacuation route given a flood situation," Cr Hayes said.