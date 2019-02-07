Support for man seriously injured in truck crash continues

FEELING THE LOVE: Andrew Harris and his wife Kate. Mr Harris is in a stable condition in Brisbane one week after a serious truck collision on Old Byfield Rd.

THE Yeppoon community has continued to throw their support behind a local family following a serious truck accident that left a man in a serious condition in a Brisbane hospital.

Andrew Harris, who is now in a stable condition at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, has reportedly undergone a number of surgeries since being transported to hospital last Thursday.

He was involved in a collision with a fully loaded cattle truck at the Old Byfield Rd intersection and was pinned in his truck for over two hours.

Owner of Two Sisters Coffee Bar in Yeppoon, Carli Richards, has known Mr Harris and his family for a number of years.

She said she wanted to do something to help the family through this hard time, so she will be donating 50 cents from every transaction on Thursday and Friday to the family.

"People are being so generous and the town has really gotten behind them,” she said.

"We have a donation jar as well and people are putting notes into it.”

As well as the fundraising from Mrs Richards, a GoFundMe page set up for the family has raised $6,865 in four days to help pay for medical bills.

"Financially there is a lot to consider for them,” she said.

With four children still in Yeppoon, Mrs Richards said there was a lot going on for the family at the moment.

"I'm guessing they are going to be away from their family and work for months with his rehab,” she said.

"They have their grandparents here looking after them.

Carli Richards is donating to the Harris's from her coffee shop Carli Richards

"They seem to be coming together and tackling it, but it's only really just begun, they are going to have a lot to worry about over the next couple of months.”

Saying it has been wonderful to see the community support for the family has reminded Mrs Richards how lucky she is to live in such a close knit community.

"It's really lovely to see the community be so supportive,” she said.

If you would like to help the Harris family, visit Two Sister Coffee Bar on Friday or donate to the Harris families GoFundMe page here.