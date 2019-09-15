Menu
TAKING A STANCE: Terry and Kay Donoghue at Walk Against Ice on the Capricorn Coast.
Support group use their bodies to keep the message going

Meg Bolton
15th Sep 2019 5:53 PM
LEGS and mouths moved in sync at the Walk Against Ice at Lammermoor on Sunday morning with participants determined to keep the conversation going about drugs.

Dressed in blue, about 40 community members walked along the coast in conjunction with thousands who participated in the Australian Anti Ice Campaign event in locations across the country.

Organised by local ice support group ICESUP, founder Debbie Ware was grateful to see local people involved in the cause.

She said the event was about putting a freeze on ice within the community.

“It was an opportunity to show support to families who are supporting loved ones in addiction,” Debbie said.

“Ice does not discriminate, ice is not your friend, but recovery is possible and ICESUP shares the hope to all families on this dreaded journey.”

ICESUP was formed by families affected by ice who are using their experience to support others and call for more services in the Central Queensland region.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

