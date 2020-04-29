Support our region’s businesses this Mother’s Day

WITH Mother’s Day just around the corner, now is the perfect time to show some support to local businesses that have been doing it tough for the past few months.

Businesses across the region have taken to Facebook to spruik their Mother’s Day offerings following Keppel MP Brittany Lauga’s call-out on Monday.

Ms Lauga assured locals that in light of the relaxing of certain COVID-19 restrictions, families would be able to venture outside and celebrate their mothers in the sun.

“I love spoiling my mum on Mother’s Day, but I’d really love to find out how and what local stores are offering,” she said.

“They can be picnic hampers for families to enjoy within a 50km radius of home, flowers from our local florists, chocolates, champagne, a massage by a qualified massage therapist or a personal training session with a local personal trainer.”

When it comes to picnics, Wild Amore Picnics have got you covered.

Their bespoke service includes beautifully styled set ups, a special Mother’s Day gift pack as well as optional grazing boxes and drinks on ice.

Due to social distancing, picnics will only be available within the Rockhampton region - head to their Facebook page for more information.

If food is the way to your mum’s heart, Riverston Tea Rooms is offering Mother’s Day hampers which include a variety of goodies both sweet and savoury.

Starting at $32.50 per person, the hampers will be available for pick-up on Saturday, May 9. Call 0435 534 425 to order or for more information.

Alternatively, give mum a gift that will last a lifetime with a Mini Mother’s Day session from Tahnee Lee photography or a handcrafted resin piece by Yeppoon artist Julie Stewart.

Mini photo sessions are $135 at a location of your choice and include 50 high resolution downloadable images.

Head to Tahnee Lee Photography’s website to book.

Julie Stewart’s resin pieces include a number of side tables and necklaces which are available for purchase via her website.

Prices start at $45 for necklaces and range to $150 for tables.