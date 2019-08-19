Support rolls in for free camping site

Malcolm Fletcher from Victoria was one of the many travellers enjoying free overnight parking in Rockhampton's Kershaw Gardens in past years.

A FORMER grey nomad who did an around-Australia trip says the average couple simply couldn't afford to do it without being able to stop at free camping grounds along the way.

"And that was almost 20 years ago when we did it, so it would be a lot more expensive these days,” said the now Rockhampton-based woman who did not wish to be identified.

She was responding to a Morning Bulletin story last week which revealed Rockhampton Regional Council is looking to introduce short-term rest stops for campervans at the Kershaw Gardens precinct after losing a court battle late last year.

Under a new council proposal, stays at the precinct would be allowed, but limited to 48 hours, and no more than 35 self-contained recreational vehicles would be permitted there at a time.

The proposal still has to be approved at ministerial level and has met with strong opposition from the Caravan Parks Association of Queensland, which accused the council of "moving the goal posts to suit its own needs.”

Camping at the Kershaw Gardens was stopped in February after the CPAQ won court proceedings against the council, successfully arguing the area was set up in breach of the council's planning scheme.

The CPAQ was fighting for caravan park owners who had complained of losing business due to the free Kershaw facility.

"They charge so much that you just couldn't afford to go around Australia and stay in caravan parks all the way,” the former grey nomad said after reading The Bully's coverage.

"You start taking say $40 a night out of your budget just to turn the key off in your motor home - and that's all you're doing because you've got your own toilet facilities, water, and everything else - and you just couldn't do it.

"When we went around Australia we only had to use two caravan parks - both in Queensland.”

The woman said cost was not the only issue.

"Most retired people have a dog or a pet of some sort and a lot of the caravan parks just won't accept a dog.

"And dogs are part of the family for a lot of retired people.”

She said before her and her husband did their trip, they attended a lot of caravan shows.

"We lived in Gympie at the time and the one thing that we got told at all the caravan shows we went to, was to make sure that you're fully stocked up so that you don't have to stop at Rockhampton, because there's nowhere to park there.

"At Gympie in those days, they had free parking at both ends of the town on the highway.

"I remember the mayor at the time said it's our grounds, my guys mow the grounds, my guys clean the toilets, and my guys clean the barbecue every day.

"And he said he'd rather travellers stay there if they were feeling tired than to try and continue driving on the road, so everyone (critics) had to back off then, didn't they?”

Caravan Parks Association of Queensland general manager Michelle Weston last week described the council's Kershaw Gardens precinct proposal as "highly disappointing” and said the group had written to the Local Government Minister voicing its concerns.

When asked yesterday if CPAQ was prepared to take further legal action, Mrs Weston would only say: "CPAQ will not be giving up in its fight to secure a level playing field for the residents of Rockhampton and its association members - this is made clear in communications to the Minister.”

Yesterday Rockhampton Regional Council, as it did last week, chose not to comment and said it was awaiting the Minister's decision.