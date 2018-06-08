Supporting local businesses on the catwalk

BELINDA Hackney says 12 months ago, her daughter would never have set foot on a stage.

But now, the confident teenager, Shaely Skye, is tearing up the catwalk and making a name for herself in Rockhampton's modelling scene.

Along with a number of other young models from A Plus Models, the confident teenager is helping to raise awareness of social issues and raise the profile of local small businesses.

During a fashion parade held at Urban Paddock in May, 13 of the freelance A Plus models strutted their stuff, decked out in some of the town's most enviable fashions.

Styled by She's All That, Propaganda, Soaked, Polly Lane Boutique, Olga Pearl, Stockman's Corner and Tees by Cooper.

"For all the small boutiques who were involved, most people had never heard of them,” Ms Hackney said.

"It was about getting their names out there and supporting them.”

The local modelling agency was approached by Rockhampton Regional Council who asked them to hold the event.

"It was awesome,” Ms Hackney said.

"We were over the moon and so excited to be part of it.

"When Shaely first started modelling she hated getting up in front of people and doing photo shoots, cat walks and pageants but now she rocks it up there and loves it.

"If I asked her to participate in something like this 12 months ago she would've said 'no way'.”

Shaely also won the Miss Teen Regional Competition for Rockhampton and got through to the Mackay finals.

Along with her improved confidence, Ms Hackney said her daughter's special skills and speeches and oral presentations at school has improved.

"Business manager of A Plus Models, Alicia Belford, is our support and mentor for the group and helps with catwalk training routines and is training the girls to enter into local and national pageants,” Ms Hackney said.

Ms Belford will also be offering training packages for the girls and will be brining a professional photographer to Rockhampton to shoot the girls in head-to-toe body art for their portfolios.

On August 5, the girls will be helping out Epic Studios with a fashion show at the Heritage Village.

"We're also doing a fundraiser to raise money for cancer with another fashion parade in August or September,” Ms Hackney said.”