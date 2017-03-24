Supre reveals super exciting Stockland Rockhampton plans

Supre is set to open a new store at Stockland Rockhampton by June.

IN a dream come true for CQ's teenage girls, Supre has revealed an exciting concept for their new Rockhampton store.

The youth fashion brand has exclusively told The Morning Bulletin it will launch its Club House concept at Stockland Rockhampton.

Supre recently closed its store at Rockhampton's largest shopping centre.

While a spokesperson for Stockland said negotiations had started to open a new store, Supre's global retail and operations manager Kath Podnar yesterday confirmed the new premises would be opened by June.

The new store will be in the old ICE retail site, which will be split into multiple tenancies of which Supre will be one.

"We closed our Rockhampton store as we prepare to relocate and open our new Club House store concept by June 2017,” Ms Podnar said.

"The new space within the centre will deliver a more engaging experience for our local girls.

"Our Club House concept is created by girls, for girls and is a true reflection of their world.

"Designed to be every teenager's dream, this Club House requires no membership and will be a place to hang out and be inspired.

"We look forward to introducing our Rockhampton girl gang to our new store.”

The company will use the move as an opportunity to re introduce its girlgang in Rockhampton in the new store format.

The Morning Bulletin understands the relocation enables Supre to downsize from a format that was too large.

The right sizing will provide a better trading opportunity and enables Supre to reposition its brand.