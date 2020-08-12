Surf champ Fanning ‘in awe’ after birth of baby boy

Mick Fanning and partner Breeana Randall have announced the birth of their son, Xander.

Mick Fanning and partner Breeana Randall have announced the birth of their son, Xander.

Gold Coast surfing legend Mick Fanning is proud dad to a new grommet.

The triple world champion and partner Breeana Randall have taken to social media to announce the birth of their son, Xander.

"Hi, my name is Xander Dean Fanning and I came into the world on 10th August 2020 at 2:14pm. I weigh 3.31kg or 7.045lbs," Fanning posted on Instagram.

"I'm extremely strong, healthy and calm all because of my beautiful Mama Breeana is a full on superhero.

Baby boy Xander Dean Fanning. Picture: Instagram

"Mama was so calm, relaxed and in the zone. Dada calls her his Zen Wonder Woman and is so in awe of how strong and amazing she is. Dada thought he could focus but he's got nothing on Mama. She rules. Dada loves you beyond words.

"Can't wait to meet all my family, friends and all my Uncles and Aunties around the world that gave us so much support.

"But until then I'm going to get to know Mama and Dada so would love some quiet time with them.

"Thank you to Dr Gen Bishop @glow_obstetrics and all the amazing midwives and staff at John Flynn Hospital. You've all been too kind, loving and helpful.

"See you all soon. Much love

Xander Dean."

Mick Fanning and Breeana Randall. Picture: Instagram

Randall shared the same picture to her Instagram page, writing: "Mick and I are beyond in love with our strong, healthy cub".

"It was you all along mate. I dreamt of you always. We're all doing so well and soaking in all the cuddles. I've fallen in love with you all over again @mfanno.

"My rock, my support, my everything. Cheers to this beautiful journey with you my lover."

Fanning and Randall revealed they were expecting their first child together back in February. The surfer popped the question during the photo shoot of their baby announcement.

