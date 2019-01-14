Surf club welcomes $20,000 windfall through government grant

EMU Park Surf Lifesaving Club will upgrade its storage facilities, making them safer and better prepared for the future, with a $20,000 grant from the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was thrilled to be able to deliver for a club that not only serves as a great home for sporting pursuit but also keeps bathers safe on the popular Keppel Bay shoreline.

"The work - and fun - Emu Park Surf lifesavers do here is immensely important for Central Queenslanders, whether they are Emu Park locals or have travelled from the bush for a holiday,” Ms Landry said.

"The term 'lifesavers' is not used lightly.

"Scores of people walking around today have a surf lifesaver to thank for this.”

Ms Landry recently honoured Emu Park lifesaver Max Tapp with the Rescue of the Month award at Parliament House in Canberra.

She said the awards highlighted the enormous feats performed by surf lifesavers across the country.

"I am proud to be able to help the Emu Park club continue to improve their facilities with this grant,” she said.

"This $20,000 grant is thanks to a terrific Federal Government initiative designed to help small community groups, like surf lifesaving clubs, implement the projects they need to continue to improve and serve the community.

"I am proud to be part of a Coalition government putting local communities first.”