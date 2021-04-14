SURF LAKES ACCESS: Potential roundabout plans for Yeppoon Rd

A concept design of the proposed development at Surf Lakes

Concerns have been raised about a potential roundabout on Yeppoon Road which would be installed for access into Surf Lakes.

The company behind Surf Lakes lodged plans this month for a major $187 million development which would transform the site into a tourism hub.

The development plans include a boutique hotel, playgrounds, solar farm, tourist park, cafes, inflatable water park and solar farm.

The development would be conducted over two stages and would be expected to be fully completed by 2031.

The development would attract strong interest from locals and tourists, creating more traffic to the site.

It is anticipated the facility would employ 60 staff, to be open daily from 6am to 9pm.

An economic report conducted by Innovociti on the development estimated the daily visitation to the facility once fully completed would be 1500 to 1700 people.

It is expected the peak visitation would be during summer, weekends and public holidays.

Given the number of potential visitations, consideration of how the traffic would enter the site has been a major focus of the development application.

New roadways would be created within the Surf Lakes site itself for access throughout the site, along with a number of carparks at various locations.

The development application includes a traffic impact assessment submitted by SLR Consulting Australia.

The traffic report presents two option for access to the site with a seagull intersection or roundabout located at the northern western corner, of which the roundabout is preferred for long-term reasons.

Both options would facilitate entry to and exit from the site in each direction.

The report notes the developers have had initial discussions with the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the council.

A standard intersection off Yeppoon Road was unsupported due to safety concerns for traffic turning right out of the site.

The options take into account the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road upgrades if the road becomes dual lanes eventually.

Roundabout concept for the entrance at Surf Lakes.

SEAGULL INTERSECTION

Rural seagull arrangement with a high-angle slip lane for left turn entry on the northern approach and a channel right turn lane on the southern approach.

May prohibit future upgrade for dual lanes, the right turn may need to be removed and replaced with u-turn provisions.

ROUNDABOUT

Three-leg roundabout with two circulating lanes, two entry lanes on all approaches, two exit lanes on each major leg and a single exit lane on the minor leg.

Modelling from the roundabout design indicated travel on both lanes of Yeppoon Road would only be increased by 20 to 30 seconds.

The roundabout ties in with any long-term plans to upgrade the Yeppoon Road to dual lanes.

The report states the roundabout offers “the best access arrangement for the development and provides greater flexibility to suit and/or integrate with future needs of the road network”.

The Morning Bulletin reached out to a number of stakeholders in regards to the access.

TMR advised it was not able to comment.

Livingstone Shire Council advised a “detailed assessment of the application material is underway” and the application will be referred to the State Assessment and Referral Agency for “further detailed assessment of transport matters relevant to the state-controlled road”.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said TMR would assess the application and the proposed traffic management plan.

“DTMR’s expert traffic and road engineers will consider the impact of the proposed access from Yeppoon-Rockhampton Road and will work with Surf Lakes to find the safest possible outcome,” she said.

Surf Lakes was contacted for comment.

The development application is still awaiting council approval.