Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

MORE pieces of the puzzle have been put in place to make the Capricorn Coast dream of having the world’s first commercial surf wavepool a reality.

Artificial wavepool company Surf Lakes International has added overseas-based sales personnel to its team, as it edges closer to having a development application for its proposed project near Yeppoon submitted to Livingstone Shire Council.

“We’ve just appointed several sales directors, thankfully most of them on commission, but they’re super excited about it,” Surf Lakes International founder and CEO Aaron Trevis revealed.

“They’re based in UK, and Europe, and Asia... and we’ve got a full-time guy in the USA.”

Mr Trevis said it was those sales directors who were “fielding a lot of the leads” for the exciting project, which could become much more than just a commercial wavepool as Surf Lakes has visions for a second still-water lake including an aqua park, a sporting field capable of also hosting festivals, and a hotel.

“We’ve had more than 650 enquiries from around the world,” Mr Trevis said.

“We’ve got 20 projects on the hot list that want to move forward - we’re still negotiating through that.

“The key thing for all of these, of course, is we get the development application (for the Surf Lakes project near Yeppoon).

“For us we’ve gone from that very early, agonising stage of a start-up with a dream, to now well and truly proving the concept, to now scaling up dramatically.”

Mr Trevis last week told Livingstone Shire councillors that the goal was to have the development application for Surf Lakes Yeppoon submitted by the end of February.

RELATED STORIES:

REVEALED: Much bigger plans for Surf Lakes Yeppoon

Surf Lakes reveal plans to open to the public

Chorus of support for Surf Lakes going public