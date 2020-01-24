Surf Lakes reveal their plans for 2020

Artificial wavepool company Surf Lakes are planning to construct their first commercial wave on the Gold Coast. Pictured is the demo site located in Yeppoon, Queensland. Picture: Supplied.

The Surf Lakes Five Waves testing facility has released its plans for 2020 as well as an extensive wrap of its operations in 2019.

In the coming weeks Surf Lakes expects to roll out a new website to be launched inline with a branding overhaul.

The company hopes to complete an upgrade to the lake liner which will include some slight remodelling of the ‘Beach Break’ and ‘The ­Island’. Once the upgrades have been completed, the company will be inviting “remaining shareholders” to the Yeppoon test site to attend a demonstration day where surfers will take on the man- made waves.

Outside the scope of the Yeppoon facility, Surf Lakes is looking to finalise negotiations with licensees in regions such as the US, The United Kingdom, Brazil and New Zealand.

Jay Occhilupo (getting air), Luca Doble (longboard) and Occy (heading left) take charge of the lineup

The company is also teasing more formal announcements to be made in February and March.

“The broader aim is to have at least 10 full agreements signed in 2020,” a company statement revealed.

Construction of the first commercial facility on the Gold Coast is expected to begin prior to June 2020.

Media Director Wayne Dart spends some time in the shade on Occy's Peak

Surf Lakes media director Wayne Dart believed, despite it not being open to the ­public, the facility had put Yeppoon on the map.

“Coverage of test sessions has been picked up and beamed globally across all forms of digital, broadcast and print media,” he said.

“The test days themselves demonstrated the sheer joy that such a facility brings to people - surfers and non-surfer alike.

Ben Player threads through a bomb on The Island at Surf Lakes research and development facility near Yeppoon

In 2019, Surf Lakes’ ambassadors team expanded from two to four with ex-body boarding World Champion and 15-year-old Queensland Long Board Champion Luca Doble from Agnes Water joining the team.

“While most surfers know the merits of mark Occhilupo and Barton Lynch, to watch Ben Player slide through eight second barrels on his body board and Luca Doble simply glide as she walks to the nose of her long board is a celebration of surf stoke at its best,” Mr Dart said.

Luca Doble sets up for the glide

Despite the company’s optimism, community scepticism remains with many on the coast wanting to get a look at the waves.

Surf Lakes has always maintained the research and development facility in Yeppoon was never planned to be commercialised.

Surf Lakes will be represented at the Global Wave Conference 2020 to be held on the Gold Coast from February 10 to 14.