WAITING GAME: Gold Cost surfer Flick Palmateer at Yeppon Surf Lake
Surf Lakes Update: A second testing of waves seems imminent

Jack Evans
27th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
LARGE security fences with green and blue mesh have been set up around the Surf Lakes test site in Yeppoon.

Following recent repairs to the wave-making mechanism and a water deal struck with Livingstone Shire and the company to access discounted water - a second testing of the waves seems imminent.

Surf Lakes confirmed testing was under way but would not confirm exactly when a second demonstration involving surfers would be held.

"We started testing in June, things are going well and we plan to continue testing (at intervals) throughout August and September and hope to go out to the public as soon after the end of September as possible,” a spokesperson said.

Newly erected fences resemble fences used at music festivals, designed to restrict access and visibility.

