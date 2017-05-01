Surf life savers to hang up togs for winter

Yeppoon Surf Life Savers on their last weekend patrols for the 2016/17 season.

VOLUNTEER surf lifesavers patrolled beaches one last time this long weekend for the season.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's (SLSQ) 2016/17 patrol season officially comes to a close today.

Surf lifesavers have been raising the red and yellow flags every weekend and public holiday since September last year, and will now take a well-earned rest over the winter months before the 2017/18 season officially kicks off towards the end of this year.

During this time, volunteers from the Wide Bay Capricorn region have combined to perform more than 7402 preventative actions to protect beachgoers, treated 547 injured first aid patients, and directly saved the lives of 21 swimmers via in-water rescues.

However the most important statistic, according to SLSQ regional operations manager Craig Holden, is there were no drownings recorded on local beaches during the season.

Mr Holden said volunteer surf lifesavers had worked tirelessly across the season to keep beachgoers safe.

"Our volunteer surf lifesavers have performed an outstanding job over the past eight months and they deserve a chance to put their feet up and relax before the 2017/18 season kicks off in September," Mr Holden said.

However, while there were no local drownings this season, there were three across the state, including two in North Queensland and one on the Sunshine Coast.

To mark the final weekend of patrols, surf lifesavers HELD a Memorial Day service at Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club today, providing lifesavers with an opportunity to stand in solidarity with other members from across the state and pay their respects to those who have lost their lives in the Queensland surf this season.

MEMORIAL: Two Surf Lifesavers take a wreath to lay in waters off Yeppoon Main Beach honouring those who have lost their lives in Queensland waters this season, which ends today. Chris Ison ROK300417csurf1

With the volunteer season coming to a close, beaches across the Wide Bay Capricorn region will continue to be patrolled by lifeguards.

Meanwhile, SLSQ will remain active across the winter months through its 24/7 emergency response groups, which are now active in all regions across the state.