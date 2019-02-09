Surf Life Saving Qld’s action after allegations

SURF Life Saving Queensland has taken the extraordinary measure of writing to every member in the state to deny allegations of harassment and misconduct aired in an anonymous dossier sent to the media.

The letter detailed allegations including lifesavers being drunk on duty, sexual harassment and staffers getting kickbacks from suppliers.

SLSQ has contacted police over the claims.

SLSQ president Mark Fife categorically denied the allegations made against the organisation, which included lifesavers being drunk on duty, sexual harassment and staffers getting kickbacks from suppliers.

"The suggestion that SLSQ has engaged in any illegal or unethical behaviour is strongly refuted," he said.

"With that in mind SLSQ has been, and will continue to be, completely open, honest, and transparent with all relevant authorities throughout this entire process.

"There are many outstanding individuals within the surf lifesaving movement and, as members, your bravery, dedication, and commitment to coastal safety is second-to-none.

"The letter in question contained a number of unsubstantiated and highly-defamatory allegations, put forward with no supporting evidence."

The anonymous author of the allegations wrote that they had paperwork, emails and taped telephone conversations that would substantiate their claims.

Mr Fife said it was unfortunate the allegations had taken focus away from the exceptional work being done by SLSQ's army of volunteers on the state's beaches this summer.

"It is a shame the actions of one individual have adversely impacted an entire movement of volunteers," he said.

He confirmed SLSQ had contacted the Queensland Police Service "due to the threatening and aggressive nature of the letter" and sought independent legal advice.

No allegations have been made against Mr Fife personally.