Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Surf lifesaver faces court on rape charge

by Alexandria Utting and Paul Weston
3rd Mar 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young surf lifesaver accused of raping a 21-year-old woman at a Gold Coast clubhouse will face court for the first time today.

The man who has been charged comes from one of the country's most prestigious surf lifesaving families, the Bulletin has previously revealed.

The charges came after an alleged incident on September 13 last year. The star athlete has been charged with one count of rape and due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court today. The Bulletin is restricted from identifying the man for legal reasons.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

alexandria.utting@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Surf lifesaver faces court on rape charge

More Stories

gold coast lifesaver lifesaving rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council votes on what GKI infrastructure to endorse

        Premium Content Council votes on what GKI infrastructure to endorse

        Council News Three councillors were declared to have conflicts of interest.

        Dave Bauer: The mystery man running for Division 3

        Premium Content Dave Bauer: The mystery man running for Division 3

        News ‘I can bring up a common sense approach to what this town needs.’

        Man claims ‘spiritual episode’ led to drama at caravan park

        Premium Content Man claims ‘spiritual episode’ led to drama at caravan park

        Crime A man who threw a rock through his neighbour’s vehicle’s rear window claims he had...

        LETTERS: We can show the government how to do their job

        Premium Content LETTERS: We can show the government how to do their job

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.