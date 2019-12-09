Menu
Surf Lifesavers are pleading with beachgoers to put safety first this summer, with extended patrol hours for weekends and public holidays in place. Picture: Brendan Radke.
News

Surf lifesavers urge caution ahead of Christmas holidays

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
9th Dec 2019 6:00 AM
Subscriber only

WITH school holidays well and truly underway, surf lifesavers are pleading with beachgoers to put safety first this summer, with extended patrol hours for weekends and public holidays in place.

The push comes after a horror 12 months along Queensland’s coastline, with 21 people tragically losing their lives.

SLSQ Lifesaving Services Coordinator Julie Davis called on all beachgoers to exercise care and caution in the surf.

“Surf lifesavers and lifeguards are bracing for big crowds over the Christmas holidays,” she said.

“Volunteer patrols will be extended across the Wide Bay Capricorn region, with flags at all beaches set to be raised from 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.”

Ms Davis said beaches across the region would also be patrolled seven days a week by lifeguard services, for the next eight weeks.

She said it was also critical for beachgoers to consider their safety and always swim between the flags.

“We’re urging all beachgoers to swim only at patrolled locations and stay between the red and yellow flags at all times,” she said.

christmas holidays surf lifesavers
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

