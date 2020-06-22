Surf Lifesaving Club revitalised

EMU PARK Surf Lifesaving Club is getting a new look and a whole new vibe that will have the public lining up to be part of the club.

Lifesaving Club president Graeme Crow said two large scale renovations would make a huge difference in attracting the general public to the club.

“Our first renovation of the two-storey clubhouse is expected to be complete by August and will include a fresh new café that will be open to the public,” Mr Crow said.

“We are seeing more people than ever before out and about and enjoying the best part of Emu Park and all the vibrant new infrastructure and development even now during the cooler weather.

“We have seen families everywhere using the facilities and we acknowledged the club was in dire need of a freshen up and revitalisation.

“For us, it is fresh new beginnings in a fabulous location with the potential to encourage new members and visitors.

“We currently have around 400 members and the club is still growing.

Surf Lifesavers Brittany and Chloe Hooton can't wait to see the revitalised club.

“With so many nippers and members, it was time to upgrade our facility.

“The $250,000 clubhouse project renovation is being completed by local lads Swebworthy with funding coming from club funds and sponsorships including our major sponsors Bendigo Community Bank Emu Park and Yeppoon branches.

“We approached Katie Connor, who owns and operates Honeybee Collective, to run the new club café which is expected to open on August 29.

“Katie does wonderful work, has a positive attitude and makes fabulous coffee and food.

“We are hoping the move will encourage the community to come to the club.”

Mr Crow said the second renovation would see some major changes and upgrades to the club’s storage capacity.

“SLSC received a $1M State Government Active Community Infrastructure grant which will be used to demolish and reconstruct storage, a boat shed and all ability amenities,” Mr Crow said.

“We have the concept plans, are now working on the construction plans and are calling for tenders for the construction. We hope to keep our costs down as much as possible to get the most value out of the grant funding as possible.

“We expect to award the tender by September and have the project complete by June 2021.

“Both renovations and improvements will help to completely transform the beachfront for everyone to enjoy.”

Honeybee Collective owner Katie Connor with Emu Park Surf Lifesavers Danielle Clark, Chloe and Brittany Hooton at the soon to be revitalised club.

Honeybee Collective owner Katie Conner said she was excited to be extending her popular café/ coffee bar to open a second site at the new revitalised Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club.

“It will be a micro operation which will be an extension of the Honeybee Collective,” Katie said.

“We will hone-in on the way forward for the future encouraging sound environmental practices and education.

“Operations will be on Saturdays, Sundays and some public holidays to begin and then we will gauge the need as the coffee bar and club grow and evolve.

“It is a real privilege to be invited to be part of the club.

“We plan to offer the best collaboration between Honeybee Collective and Emu Park Surf Lifesaving Club for everyone to enjoy.”

Expressions of interest are invited for the demolition and construction of Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club’s boat shed and amenities.

Registration of EOI to tender to include works in CQ region from last three years, capability statement, credit references and staffing arrangements.

EOI by email to Design+Architecture design@designaa.com.au by COB July 3.