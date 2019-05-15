Surf livesaving clubs to benefit from $500k of funding

LABOR has pledged to invest $500,000 to upgrade facilities at two surf lifesaving clubs on the Capricorn Coast.

Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said Federal Labor's investment would provide $250,000 in facility upgrades at Yeppoon and Emu Park Surf Life Saving Clubs.

"Our Capricorn Coast lifesavers play a crucial role, keeping locals and tourists safe,” Mr Robertson said.

"It's important we give our lifesavers the best facilities, so they can do their job to the best of their ability.”

Senator Murray Watt said Labor's funding recognised the importance of local lifesavers in protecting the Capricorn Coast's image as a safe tourism destination.

"We know that the Capricorn Coast has a growing tourism industry and looking after our lifesavers ensures that tourists have a safe and enjoyable experience,” Mr Watt said.

"Labor's commitment will treat our lifesavers with the respect they deserve.”

Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club also received a $20,000 grant from the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program earlier this year.