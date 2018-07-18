Surf pool ready to roll out the waves

The most recent artists impression of the new wave pool.

A DEMONSTRATION model wave pool located halfway between Rockhampton and Yeppoon is almost ready to roll out the waves with its first test run planned in two months time.

Surf Lakes chief executive officer Aaron Trevis said the full-scale demonstration wave pool, located on a private property on Rockhampton Road near Baga (formerly Mount Jim Crow), will run its first test waves in September.

When complete, the man-made surfing waves are expected to provide eight different breaks at any time for each swell with swells rolling out in succession to cater to 40 surfers per each set of waves.

Mr Travis said excitement was building ahead of the initial testing.

"The site is obviously still under construction but we already have a swag of people wanting to be on site for the first testing," Mr Travis said.

"Initially we will do a private testing and will have a professional film crew on-site to record the results.

"We understand everyone would love to be there to witness what we expect to be a world-first.

"But we are asking everyone to be patient while we complete the final stages of construction and fine-tune any kinks we may come across.

"This is very much a construction site so before we can do an open day we first need to discuss the legalities around that with Livingstone Shire Council."

With the hope of 2,400 rides per hour for the commercial model, Surf Lakes is aiming to live by its motto 'Everyone Gets a Break.'

Mr Trevis said the project has gained worldwide interest with more than 100 enquiries from 20 countries, but opening to the public was still a long way off, if at all.

"We have already secured initial agreements with two groups, one from America and one in Asia," he said.

"Once up and operational, this facility will help to create a destination where people are encouraged to stay and play.

"In the future, we would love to see it open to the public as a commercial operation, but of course, there are a lot of legalities to address first such as applications to the local council.

Surfing greats Barton Lynch and Mark Occhilupo and his son Jay join Surf Lakes CEO Aaron Trevis on a site inspection of works at the wave pool site near Rockhampton last year.

"Should those applications be approved, we will work with local businesses to create a destination package so people can enjoy everything the area has to offer.

"I know people are keen to see this happen and their excitement is valid, but I must reiterate that opening to the public is a long way off, if at all.

"Currently our priority is to utilise the facility as a demonstration model."

Surf Lakes has been diligent in utilising local trades throughout the construction of the new demonstration wave pool including using local fabricators, labourers and earthmover's.

Mr Trevis said the team was passionate about working with local business during construction through to using tourism operators and other small businesses if and when the facility is eventually opened as a commercial entity.