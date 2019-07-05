SURF REPORT: Morning offers waves for Cap Coast surfers

IT WAS no Snapper Rocks but those keen enough to brave the cool, windy conditions this morning were treated to two-foot beach breaks at Kemp Beach.

The large upper-level trough predicted to cause havoc on the Capricornia Coast touched down south of its predicted destination, landing between Agnes Water and Gladstone overnight with substantial falls reported.

However, the system still delivered large swells to the coast around Yeppoon.

Most beaches were too exposed to the strong East, South-East wind but beaches close to headlands offered some waves protected from the wind.

Jack Evans surfing Kemp Beach. Allan Reinikka ROK0560719asurf2

One of those spots included Kemp Beach, just south of Roslyn Bay, and for the hand full of surfers out this morning, there were plenty of waves to go around with two-foot beach breaks offering up left and right-handers.

The swell is expected to rise over the day, peaking on Saturday morning at 3.1m at about 4am.

High tide of 4.44m at 11:28pm tonight will coincide with a peaking 3m swell and onshore winds which may affect local traffic around Yeppoon.

Winds will peak this afternoon at 5:45pm with 28knots expected.

Surfer at Kemp Beach. Allan Reinikka ROK0560719asurf3

As for rainfall, the bulk of the big totals have been reported south of Gladstone but the Bureau of Meteorology says Yeppoon can expect between 22mm and 38mm later today and Rockhampton may reach 25mm.

Falls are expected to weaken later tomorrow and further east of Rockhampton are looking at total of around 10mm

BoM said Rockhampton recorded 6mm between in the last 24 hours with most of that falling between 3am and 9am this morning and Yeppoon recorded 7mm.

A marine weather warning and flood watch still remain in place for the Capricornia district.