Surfers compete for waves in Noosa National Park as a winter swell hits the Sunshine Coast. Picture Lachie Millard
Weather

Surf warning for state’s southeast

by Elise Williams
30th Jun 2019 9:12 AM
A hazardous surf warning has been issued across parts of the southeast, with beaches from the Gold Coast to Fraser Island included.

A significant easterly swell of 2.5 to 3 metres is expected for today and tomorrow as a low pressure system forms near New Caledonia.

"The system is creating a pressure squeeze between New Caledonia and New Zealand," said meteorologist Jess Gardner.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts winds will be down to a minimum along the coastline, however will be significant on the water.

Beachgoers are urged to listen to advice from lifeguards and take note of beach closures throughout the day.

