A search is under way for a surfer at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.
Surfer 'bashed against rocks', rescue crews called

Alison Paterson
25th May 2020 8:02 AM
UPDATE, 8.20am: A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the surfer had been winched to safety by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, while a road crew was also on scene.

"We were alerted around 7.23am today about the surfer and he seems to have no significant injuries," she said.

"The man is being attended to by paramedics who are on the scene."

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said it seemed the surfer got into trouble and washed against the rocks at Boulder beach.

"Police are at the incident," he said.

Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast responded to two call outs to surfers in distress on Sunday.
Original story: RESCUE crews are currently responding to reports of a surfer being bashed against rocks at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Far North Coast Surf Life Saving Support Operations, NSW Ambulance and police officers are in attendance.

There is heavy swell on the coast this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter helping search for missing surfers off Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.
Yesterday, crews from Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast had a busy afternoon with two call outs.

"Support Operations, together with club call out teams, attended a report of missing surfers at Cabarita Beach, with the assistance of Westpac 3 and Qld Police Polair," they posted on Facebook.

"A further call out occurred with reports of surfers in distress between Wategos and The Pass, Byron Bay.

"Both incidents resulted in a good outcome."

Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast responded to two call outs to surfers in distress on Sunday.
