Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are desperately trying to locate a female surfer who is believed to be missing off Newcastle Beach. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
Emergency services are desperately trying to locate a female surfer who is believed to be missing off Newcastle Beach. Picture: Peter Lorimer.
News

Surfer feared missing off beach

by Erin Lyons
1st Oct 2020 7:38 AM

Emergency services are desperately trying to locate a female surfer who is believed to be missing off Newcastle Beach.

Crews were called to the beach just after 6pm Wednesday after a witness said the surfer appeared to be struggling in choppy conditions about 100m offshore.

A rescue chopper was deployed while officers scoured the water.

Acting Inspector David Piddington from Newcastle City Police District urged anyone with information to come forward.

"At this stage, we have not taken any reports of any missing persons in the area, though we would like to speak with any surfers who were in the water at Newcastle Beach at the time and may have seen a fellow surfer in trouble," he said.

The search was suspended overnight and will resume on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

Originally published as Surfer feared missing off beach

More Stories

editors picks missing newcastle surfer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP challenged on paying for $23b in election promises

        Premium Content LNP challenged on paying for $23b in election promises

        Politics Worried about the LNP taking a ‘cut, sack and sell’ approach, Keppel’s MP wants to know how the challengers were going to pay for $23b in election pledges without new...

        Man seriously assaults woman after being rejected at party

        Premium Content Man seriously assaults woman after being rejected at party

        Crime ‘The victim did nothing to you to warrant this type of assault.She simply wasn’t...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Who can you trust this election?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Who can you trust this election?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Infamous Rocky icon’s new business venture with The Goat

        Premium Content Infamous Rocky icon’s new business venture with The Goat

        Business The Goat is under new ownership and there are big plans to make it the next big...