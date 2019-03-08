Menu
Surfers Paradise bashing victim living in fear assailant Jye Kartinyeri will come find him
Crime

Man’s skull fractured after teens’ brutal bashing

by Lea Emery
8th Mar 2019 7:09 AM
A TEENAGER chased down a man in Surfers Paradise, pushed a metal bar into his head and beat him so severely a metal plate needed to be inserted in his face, a court was told.

The attack has left the victim in fear he will be hunted by his attackers when they are released from prison.

Jye Kartinyeri, 23, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to grievous bodily harm and robbery in relation to a horrific bashing in Surfers Paradise on August 17, 2014.

Judge Katherine McGinness yesterday sentenced Kartinyeri to three years prison with immediate parole.

She did not declare the 16 months Kartinyeri had already served in prison to help ensure he would be supervised in the community for as long as possible.

"The complainant worries about when released from prison you would go and find him," she told Kartinyeri.

"That may be irrational to you but it's real to him.

"He is someone who is still trying to recover."

Kartinyeri was just 18 when he and Bradley Manuel chased down a 38-year-old man in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of the morning.

The man had fled in fear after Manuel made a comment about his necklace.

Crown prosecutor Michael Mitchell said Kartinyeri pushed a metal bar into the man's head before pushing him to the ground.

Kartinyeri and Manuel then began to kick the man.

Manuel then took the man's phone, identification and $150 in cash.

Mr Mitchell said the attack left the man in hospital for three days, a plate inserted into his to fix a skull fracture and had cuts to his forehead and chin.

Manuel was sentenced in 2016 to three years jail.

