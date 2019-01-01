Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

How woman dodged $5k in hotel bills

by Lea Emery
1st Jan 2019 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURFERS Paradise woman allegedly racked up more than $5,000 in hotel bills using stolen credit cards and a faked licence, the Southport Magistrates Court has heard.

Kristie Lee Stevenson, 38, was denied bail this morning when she appeared in court on multiple charges including fraud and forgery.

It is alleged Stevenson had altered a drivers licence to have her photo and was using the fake licence and fraudulently obtained credit cards to book hotels across the Gold Coast between October and December last year.

Her bill allegedly totalled $5,279.80.

Stevenson is accused of tyring to charge a further $3,000 in hotel bookings but her requests were denied.

Defence lawyer Dave Garratt, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Stevenson denied the charges despite CCTV evidence of her in the hotels.

"She has been to these addresses as she had friends staying there," he said.

Magistrate Gary Finger determined she was a high risk of reoffending due to her criminal history and denied bail.

The matter will return to court on January 8.

court crime editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    New Year's house party ends with a bang and multiple arrests

    premium_icon New Year's house party ends with a bang and multiple arrests

    News The Parkhurst house party was deemed 'out of control' by police

    Xtreme Bulls to rock Great Western arena tonight

    premium_icon Xtreme Bulls to rock Great Western arena tonight

    News 'It's going to be a great night with edge-of-your seat action'

    22 year-old woman charged with alleged attempted murder

    premium_icon 22 year-old woman charged with alleged attempted murder

    News The incident happened around 3.30am on New Year's Day

    Local Partners