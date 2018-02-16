Surfers prepare to unleash in pumping weekend swell

WAITING FOR WAVES: Olivia Titmarsh holds some of the surfboards available at Rip Curl Yeppoon.

WAITING FOR WAVES: Olivia Titmarsh holds some of the surfboards available at Rip Curl Yeppoon. Contributed

SURF wax is flying off the shelves at Rip Curl Yeppoon as surfers stock up on supplies for a big weekend of waves.

Retail assistant at the popular surf shop, Olivia Titmarsh, said surfers had been preparing for the expected head high swell for weeks.

"They started coming in around two weeks ago and are stocking up,” the 19-year-old said.

According to swell forecasters, waist high waves are set to roll in from today thanks to the conditions produces by Tropical Cyclone Gita with head high swell arriving late Sunday afternoon.

The bad news is the current heatwave is set to stay until mid next week with temperatures set to hit the mid-30s.

Light easterly winds will accompany the waves with the biggest sets expected to roll in around the northern beaches of Yeppoon, such as Five Rocks and Stockyard Point.

The swell expected for the weekend. Contributed

After a dismal year of swell, Yeppoon surf teacher Pat Eastwood expected it to be pumping come the weekend.

"You won't find me indoors later this week that's for sure,” he said.

Olivia said the in the last week alone the beach side store sold more than 30 bars of wax, heaps of leg ropes and wax combs.

"Some are really excited, we expect it's going to be a busy weekend too,” she said.

This swell was welcome news to many coast surfers who commented on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook post sharing their excitement for a wave.

But more sweltering heat was set for Central Queensland this weekend as the heatwave continued.

Rockhampton was set to reach a top of 36 degrees on the weekend with humidity peaking at 75% on Saturday.

Although it was expected to storm in the region tomorrow, there was little sign of rain to alleviate the heat over the weekend.

Yeppoon will be slightly cooler over the weekend with an expected top of 30 degrees.

The UV index is expected to be extreme so slip, slop and slap if you're hitting the waves on the coast.

Tide times for Yeppoon:

Friday: L- 3.21m (0.84m) H- 9.44am (4.24m) L- 4.05pm (0.87m)

Saturday: L- 3.55am (0.81m) H- 10.14am (4.22m) L 4.37pm (0.86m)

Sunday: L- 4.29am (0.84) H- 10.45am (4.16m) L- 5.10pm (0.9m)