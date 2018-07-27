Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wayne Deane in action. He has lost his battle with stomach cancer, friends said today.
Wayne Deane in action. He has lost his battle with stomach cancer, friends said today.
News

Surf community mourns a legend

by Greg Stolz
27th Jul 2018 11:06 AM

THE surfing community is mourning the death of a legend of the sport, Gold Coaster Wayne 'The Evergreen' Deane.

Deane, 66, a former world longboard champion and fearless big wave rider, passed away peacefully this morning after battling stomach cancer, friends said today.

A hugely respected 'waterman' and master surfboard shaper, Deane was one of the greats of Snapper Rocks Surfriders, a club that has produced world champions including his close mate Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew, Joel Parkinson and Stephanie Gilmore.

A carpenter by trade, Deane began surfing in 1960 and was part of the 'shortboard revolution' that turned the sport on its head in the mid 1960s.

His wife, Colleen, was also a champion longboarder and the couple's son Noa is an underground surf star.

editors picks gold coast joel parkinson surfing

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: CQ miner speaks up on brutal labour hire truths

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: CQ miner speaks up on brutal labour hire truths

    Politics 'If you make one little stuff up and you're sacked': The CQ coal miner explains the unfairness of being in labour hire

    Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

    premium_icon Tributes flow for 'pioneer' Rocky builder after sudden death

    News EXCLUSIVE: Ted Price remembered as visionary, hard-working man

    'Bloody fantastic': Coast residents celebrate hwy reopening

    'Bloody fantastic': Coast residents celebrate hwy reopening

    News LAMMERMOOR locals plan street party as their quiet street returns

    What's on in CQ: Your guide to 72 hours across the region

    What's on in CQ: Your guide to 72 hours across the region

    News Discover what's happening this weekend in CQ.

    Local Partners