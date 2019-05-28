Surfing Scientist delivers coolest show for Rocky students

WHAT A BLAST: Ruben Meerman using liquid nitrogen to show its boiling point is -196oC.

WHAT A BLAST: Ruben Meerman using liquid nitrogen to show its boiling point is -196oC.

IT'S not every day you get to see your breath frozen into liquid nitrogen.

For Robin Hawe it happened last week as part of Surfing Scientist Ruben Meerman's visit to Rockhampton State High School.

As part of a demonstration, Robin blew up a balloon to capture her breath which was then frozen with liquid nitrogen.

"It was amazing to see that my breath could be turned into liquid oxygen and solid carbon dioxide,” she said.

Rocky State High School students with the Surfing Scientist (l to r): Oliver Howkins, Joshua Malick, Claire Cho, Seth Bartlem and Robin Hawe.

Mr Meerman, a surfer with a physics degree and a passion for STEM education, is also a very well-known science educator who has been performing since 1995.

He has written four children's books and appeared on ABC radio and television programs since 2006 including the ABC's flagship science program Catalyst and Sleek Geeks with Dr Karl Kruszelnicki. And was the first ever resident scientist on Play School.

His show for 250 RSHS students combined the effects of liquid nitrogen, laser beams and thermal imaging cameras to explain the hidden science behind some of the amazing phenomena we experience every day.

Head of the school's science department, Stephen Ladley, said they were extremely fortunate to have Mr Meerman visit the school on his first ever trip to Rockhampton.

"His enthusiasm for science and ability to explain scientific concepts in an entertaining and informative way clearly excited the students,” Mr Ladley said.

"Students were totally engaged with his show and some of the comments from students was that it was brilliant, exciting and fun.”