ROCKHAMPTON’S $5000 home builders grant is credited with sparking a surge in new dwelling approvals for Central Queensland.

The 171 total for the three month period June to August is up 137 per cent on the previous three months tally of just 72.

Master Builders Deputy CEO, Paul Bidwell said Rockhampton Regional Council’s innovative solution to stimulate local building (a $5000 new home builder’s grant for contracts signed after August 1, 2019 with homes completed before 31 March 31, 2021) was paying dividends after the region’s building and construction industry had virtually hit rock bottom.

“To date Council has reported, there has been a reasonable take up with an increase of approximately 35 per cent in building applications over the first two months,” Mr Bidwell said.

The number of approved dwellings in different regions.

“The regions are definitely showing better results than Greater Brisbane, with Central Queensland up 138 per cent, North Queensland up 56 per cent and the Gold Coast 27 per cent over the last three months.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the initiative was in response to the challenges that regional economies were experiencing.

“We are determined to encourage growth and reboot our local building industry, so introducing a $5,000 housing construction grant was a no brainer for us when it comes to making a positive difference,” Mayor Strelow said.

“We can see very clearly the importance of the housing sector to all of the other trades and retailers it supports, so we have been thrilled to see a great level of interest so far and we hope that this trend continues.

“The fact that other councils across regional Queensland are also looking to implement this policy is not only a reflection on the state of regional economies, but it is also a credit to our team who has rolled out this initiative.”

The amount of new dwellings approved in Central Queensland over 12 months until August this year.

Chris Warren Homes sales and marketing manager Danny Carr said the business had seen a huge increase in new jobs and interest from clients compared to this time last year.

“There have been a lot of people sitting and waiting who have now made up their mind and want to build,” he said.

“It’s certainly full on. It’s flat out and very busy.”

Mr Carr said the grants were “great for the area” and the boost had made a “huge difference” to the business in terms of building.

“That $5000 is a huge help for people and there certainly has been an increase of interest for us,” he said.

“It gets them over that line. It’s great for the area.”