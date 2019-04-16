Wife 'thrilled, relieved' after husband's operation

GOOD NEWS: The family of beloved Lismore man Joel North has said he has come through surgery to remove a golf-ball sized brain tumour and is now recovering in the intensive care unit.

GOOD NEWS: The family of beloved Lismore man Joel North has said he has come through surgery to remove a golf-ball sized brain tumour and is now recovering in the intensive care unit. Supplied

UPDATE, 11.45am: THE family of Lismore cancer patient Joel North said they were "thrilled by his progress" after brain surgery to remove a golf-ball sized tumour on Monday.

Speaking from the Price of Wales Hospital on Tuesday morning, his wife Anita said she felt relieved.

"It could not have gone better," she said.

Mrs North said she was grateful for the wonderful support form the Lismore community and beyond for helping the family afford the $130,000 for the life-saving operation by Dr Charles Teo.

"We spoke with a neurosurgeon who is Dr Teo's trusty sidekick who was also there during the surgery," she said.

"He came in last night and said they are pretty sure they got all of the tumour.

"They are happy with Joel's progress and how he was looking last night."

Mrs North said she's so relieved her husband can move both sides of his body.

"We need to wait another couple of weeks to see how the biopsy goes," she said.

"I think we will be down here for another week or so and then we'll come home and fly back down here in six weeks."

Mrs North said she could not thank people enough for their incredible kindness.

"The fundraising means we could be here sitting in this ward right now," she said.

"It feels like we made the right choice (for this operation) and we could not have made this without everyone generosity."

Original story: AFTER intensive brain surgery to remove a golf-ball size tumour, Lismore resident Joel North is now recovering.

Mr North was admitted to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney and has his operation on Monday with renowned surgeon Dr Charlie Teo.

His wife Anita posted about her relief on social media.

"Hey everyone, great news," she wrote.

"Joel is out of surgery and in the ICU, all looks well at this point his motor skills are functional and besides being a bit snoozy, he is our beautiful usual Joely!"

Mrs North thanked the community, including the 1157 people who came together to help raise more than $118,980 to pay for the operation through a GoFundMe campaign in the past 25 days.

"All our love and THANK YOU ALL for your everything (from) The Family," she posted.

Last month Mrs North said she was "overcome by the generosity" of those who had donated money for the life-saving operation, many of them complete strangers.

She said it was a beacon of light during the dark time since her husband's diagnosis.

The GoFundMe campaign, which has been running since March 21.

"It opens your heart when they leave a little note saying, 'I don't know you but I hope you get through this'. It's incredible," Mrs North said.