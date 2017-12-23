Surprise Christmas present for Central Queensland drivers

PUMPED: Puma customers who are RACQ members will get 4c per litre off thier fuel bills. Pictured is Karl Rasmussen from Puma George Street in Rockhampton.

AS FUEL prices climb, one of Central Queensland's most prominent operators is knocking them down.

Rockhampton Puma owner-operator Karl Rasmussen bears good news this Christmas as he announces a three-year commitment to give 4c off per litre to RACQ members.

The Australia-wide agreement includes Mr Rasmussen's six Rockhampton outlets, plus one in Yeppoon and Zilzie.

Mr Rasmussen knows first-hand drivers' passion for fuel prices, and said he was happy to offer the discount at a time when people need it most.

"People are very passionate about fuel and fuel pricing, and it's something that people watch very closely,” he said.

"Christmas is the busiest time of the year for us... January is also a very busy period.

"It's great timing that this has been brought in at a time where a lot of fuel outlets are actually increasing their prices and we have been able to introduce the discount.”

While previous promotions required a purchase to benefit, Mr Rasmussen said drivers now only have to outlay the RACQ membership fee.

Karl Rasmussen of Puma George St in Rockhampton says savings have come just in time for busiest season. Chris Ison ROK221217cfuel1

"There's no obligation from the customer to make any purchases other than fuel,” he said.

"As opposed to Woolworths and other promotions that we have run, where people have to make a purchase to get the discount.

"And the 4c/L discount is for up to 120L in a single purchase.

"I have three vehicles and they all take about 60L, so that's quite a substantial amount for the average vehicle or the average car driver.”

Mr Rasmussen stressed there are some terms and conditions; for example the deal cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion or other fuel cards such as Fleet or Motor Club.

Otherwise, it's simple.

"All they do is hold up their RACQ card in front of a scanner, same as scanning a bottle of coke or anything they may purchase,” Mr Rasmussen explained.

"So you just scan the barcode on their card and the 4c is automatically applied to the purchase.

"So it's very simple... nice and easy.”

Mr Rasmussen has operated his Central Queensland stores for three years, which include the Choice service stations in Wandal and Gladstone Rd.

"They are all part of Puma, they just haven't been re-branded yet,” he said.