Surprise eco move for major Rocky shopping centre

ALLENSTOWN Square will soon adopt new sustainability measures as the shopping centre prepares for the installation of a solar energy system.

The shift from its existing system comes after retail group Charter Hall entered into a wider purchasing agreement with Solgen Energy Group.

Under the agreement, a further 28 locations across the state will also transfer to solar energy.

The South Rockhampton precinct – home to Woolworths, Domino’s, CQ Doctors and The Reject Shop – welcomes hundreds of local shoppers through its door each day.

Work to install more than 21MHh of solar PV across the 28 centres - or a total 9.4 hectares of solar panels – will commence later this week.

The panels will also likely generate around 32.6GWh of electricity per annum - enough to power 93 local homes in Allenstown.

Charter Hall expects the extensive works to take around nine weeks to complete, finishing up by early 2021.

Allenstown Square centre manager Hayley Albertson-Hyde welcomed the transition in a statement provided to The Morning Bulletin this afternoon.

“We will work with our partners to produce solar energy from our centre rooftop at a fixed rate,” she said.

“This long-term project will enable ongoing competitive market rates in a volatile electricity market to remain price competitive for the local community and our tenant customers.”

It also will reportedly support Charter Hall’s short-term sustainability targets, and further contribute to long-term aspirations of net zero emissions.