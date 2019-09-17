SURPRISE: How hear to brand new music live

SNEAK PREVIEW: Busby Marou to perform at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

SNEAK PREVIEW: Busby Marou to perform at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

CAPRICORN Food and Wine Festival goers could be one of the first audiences to hear Rockhampton musical duo Busby Marou’s new album The Great Divide.

The duo were asked to showcase their fourth album a day after it’s released, at the Rocky festival on Saturday, Septermber 28, ahead of their upcoming tour next month.

Footstomp Music manager Graham Ashton said Rockhampton deserved to be the first audience to hear the album.

“This pop-up performance gives Tom and Jeremy an opportunity to play an intimate performance and really give back to the people of the Rockhampton Region,” Mr Ashton said.

The Great Divide is the fourth album from the duo, which is set to be released on September 27.

Busby Marou will add to the line up of artists who will perform at the foodie festival with a new musical twist.

Festival music producer Callan Buchholz said Busby Marou adds another layer for festival-goers to enjoy.

“This is such a great fit for the festival which, like Busby Marou, has grown from the Central Queensland region,” Mr Buchholz said.

The duo will perform from 2.30pm next Saturday and spend time with fans after their performance.

Their official album launch is at the Great Western Hotel on October 3.