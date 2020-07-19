Surprise new tactic behind Souths’ undefeated success

HOCKEY: The reduced number of players permitted on the turf looks to be working well for the Southern Suburbs Gold women’s squad – and team captain Jessica Moffat agrees.

In what would become the team’s second victory since the game’s return two weeks ago, it seemed the key to consecutive triumphs involved a sharpshooting nine-person squad.

Taking to the turf at Kalka Shades Saturday afternoon, the Division 1 showdown against a yet-to-win Frenchville side also appeared to have Moffat’s confidence levels high.

“I think we did well, considering it was one of the first few games back,” she said.

“It’s a bit different of a format so I think we’re just getting used to that, but all in all it was a good win.”

Despite the change of play due to tightened COVID-19 restrictions, Ms Moffat said the entire squad seemed to be adapting well.

“It’s interesting. We don’t really play it a lot, we played our pre-season comp as a nine-a-side but it’s still a bit different and hard to get used to but we’re definitely trying our hardest.”

The side’s sharp hitting proved too good against a fading Frenchville defence line, scoring five goals across both of the game’s halves.

Though the opponents refused be silenced after replying with two well contested and successful attempts to score.

Use of space further proved advantageous to the undefeated Souths, with their improved use of space a notable contributor to the side’s game day success.

“I think our goals were really strong. They all came from really good team work and passing so they were definitely some of our game’s highlights,” Ms Moffat said.

HOCKEY RHA 2020 CUP: Frenchville vs. Southern Suburbs Golds

While refusing to single out any standout players, the star captain was quick to add yesterday’s victory was more in part due to consistent teamwork.

“With training being a bit different and with us having less players on the field and a lot of shift workers, we’re benefiting from not having a lot of a lot of players here every week,” Ms Moffat said.

“We’re kind of used to playing shorter.”

The side will next week face off against its own kind in double Southern Suburbs clash.

“We’re going to have a bit more a tougher game next week, a bit of a younger team like us who will no doubt be fired up and ready to play hard.”

Weekend Results

Park Avenue – 3 v Southern Suburbs Black – 0

Southern Suburbs Gold – 5 v Frenchville – 2