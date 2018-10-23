Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman. Picture: AP
Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman. Picture: AP
Movies

Shock delay for Wonder Woman sequel

23rd Oct 2018 7:07 AM

THE world will have to wait a while longer for the Wonder Woman sequel, which will now arrive in cinemas in mid-2020.

Warner Bros. announced overnight that Wonder Woman 1984 will now open on June 5, 2020 - three years since the release of the first film, which made more than US $820 million at the box office worldwide.

The sequel, which will see Gal Gadot return as the titular Amazonian superhero, had been slated for a November 2019 release.

Patty Jenkins is returning as director and has teased fans with tidbits about the series' time jump to the 1980s.

Gadot said she was "super excited" to announce the eight-month pushback, offering the opaque explanation that it was due to the "changing landscape":

While director Jenkins said the new date "feels like home":

The first Wonder Woman was a major blockbuster for Warner Bros.' DC Comics franchise, becoming the most successful live-action film directed by a woman.

The sequel, which is due to finish filming in December following a six-month shoot, would have been released a month after the Joker which is scheduled to open on Oct. 4, 2019.

Related Items

entertainment movie sequel wonder woman

Top Stories

    Banking misconduct: 'avalanche of claims' to come

    premium_icon Banking misconduct: 'avalanche of claims' to come

    Business Rocky businessman says royal commission findings have shown just the tip of the iceberg, but the enquiry needs to be broadened to include regional hearings.

    Bad blood spills in brutal prison yard bashing

    premium_icon Bad blood spills in brutal prison yard bashing

    Crime His greatest fear became reality on his first day in jail.

    No refund on $250K GKI crypto currency bid

    premium_icon No refund on $250K GKI crypto currency bid

    Business Developer Terry Agnew says it's just part of doing business

    Contractors strike for 48 hours amid fears of 10% wage cut

    premium_icon Contractors strike for 48 hours amid fears of 10% wage cut

    News Workers fight for no changes to terms, conditions.

    Local Partners