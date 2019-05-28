Menu
Rockhampton Council wants to make sure your pets are compliant
Surprise spike shows Rocky residents love their pets

JANN HOULEY
28th May 2019 3:00 PM
THE number of pet registrations, especially dogs, in the Rockhampton Region has sharply spiked this year, surprising council officers.

There is an estimated 17,000 pets in Rockhampton and Gracemere, the highest on record.

Councillors put the figure, which exceeded their expectations, down to the number of rural properties in the region and our affinity with pets, in particular dogs.

The surge in registrations followed the inspection of nearly a thousand Gracemere properties during April.

Of the 513 Gracemere properties with dogs which were visited by inspectors, only 206 were deemed fully compliant.

Two dogs were impounded and three notices were issued.

The council will roll out responsible pet ownership training to schools and community groups soon, following the launch of a public awareness video.

Council also intends to alert pensioners that they are eligible for two free registrations via a public awareness campaign leading up to the August registration cut off.

