Surprise winner named as CQ's favourite watering hole

Event Manager Holly Carr with owner of Rockhampton's Red Lion Hotel Rob Carr were delighted their drinking establishment was voted CQ's favourite watering hole. Contributed

AFTER an exhaustive search of Central Queensland, The Morning Bulletin can now officially declare who its readers voted as their favourite watering hole - Rockhampton's Red Lion Hotel.

More than 400 nominations were narrowed down to a field of top 30 finalists with pubs in the outer lying areas around Rockhampton doing particularly well.

In a dramatic tie for second place, the Kabra Pub and Gracemere Hotel will share the silver medal with The Caves Country Pub finishing just behind them with the bronze.

Out of town on business, Red Lion's owner Rob Carr passed through a brief message thanking the public for their support for his hotel.

"We strive to deliver a top beverage and dining experience,” Mr Carr said.

Mr Carr's grand daughter and Red Lion event manager Holly Carr was surprised and delighted to hear about their success in the Bully's best pub competition.

"I think it's great, it just goes to show all the hard work that Rob's put in is paying off, he's done a great job,” Ms Carr said.

"Our focus is all about the customer and we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them.

"The award is an excellent reward to our staff who strive their best on a daily basis.”

Ms Carr said the Red Lion was a fixture of Rockhampton's south side since it was built in 1911, with the pub undergoing several ownership and appearance changes over the years before her property developing grandfather took over the reins in August, 2016.

"He'd gone on trips down south and see what the pubs had to offer and thought he would try something different and refresh the place, pretty much completely gutting it downstairs. Now it's taken off,” she said.

The business was transformed into a family orientated hotel with a "timeless feel”, catering for a diverse demographic, with a 60-seat bistro, TAB area, coffee bar, and two function areas including their enclosed garden bar area.

"(Rob's) main focus is food. When you're in the Beef Capital, you've got to have good steaks. People come back for the food.

"The bar has been popular on Friday and Saturday nights, especially for knock off drinks on Fridays when everyone comes in.”

Ms Carr said the location of the pub was one of the key reasons why they were doing well with a large catchment of loyal locals from all age groups living nearby, combined with a steady traffic passing through on their way to and from town.

She said the atmosphere in the bar was a big draw card, and excellent table service in the bistro with a growing number of morning visitors attracted to their coffee bar.

"We've built up a following at the coffee bar. We serve Craft Roasters' Red Dog blend. It's beautiful coffee,” she said.

Not prepared to remain idle, Mr Carr is working on future plans for the hotel, expected to be revealed in the coming months.

