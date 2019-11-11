Menu
gavel, court, generic
Surprising find after police search driver’s backpack

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
11th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
It was just a simple vehicle intercept by police, but it’s the surprise on the passenger seat that landed Thomas Oliver Woods in court.

Woods pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 6 to one count of possessing a restricted item and one of possessing a pipe used to smoke dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Woods on Musgrave St on October 13 about 8am and observed a small billy club sticking out of a backpack on the passenger seat.

Further inspection of the back pack revealed a pipe with burnt residue inside.

Woods told police he was aware it was illegal to possess the billy club but claimed he had “just found it”.

He admitted he used the pipe to smoke dangerous drugs.

The court heard Woods was unemployed and usually worked in car detailing.

Woods had not been in court since 2015 and he told the court he was doing okay until a relationship break down and the death of his brother.

He said he turned back to drugs and was living in a mens shelter.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale pointed him to the Salvation Army officer in the back of the court there to help people, but Woods said he had all the help he needed at the mens shelter.

Woods was fined $400 and convictions were recorded.

