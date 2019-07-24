Mum's surprising find in Woolies nappies

Woman discovers letter and $5 note in a box of nappies.

Woman discovers letter and $5 note in a box of nappies.

A Brisbane mother has been left shocked after finding an anonymous note from a stranger inside a box of nappies she bought from her local Woolworths.

Michelle Patricia Pannett had spent the day at home catching up on "mountains" of housework when she came across the printed letter in the a very unlikely place.

She bought the nappies from Alexandra Hills Woolworths and when she opened the box, she also found a folded $5 note inside.

Touched, Ms Pannett took to her Facebook page to share the "wonderful gesture" with family and friends.

A woman discovered a printed letter and $5 note in a box of nappies.

"I had opened up a new carton of nappies bought from Alexandra Hills Woolworths on the weekend and found this note and $5!!!" the woman wrote along with a photo of the letter and $5 note titled "My Wealth Wednesday".

"To the kind person that has done this thank you!!

"It is such a wonderful gesture and certainly brought a smile to my face. I will def get a coffee or a scratchy soon (sic)."

Ms Pannett posted the letter in the hopes someone knows the stranger, and passes on her thanks.

After posting the kind gesture on her Facebook page she was inducted with messages.

While someone is yet to recognise the stranger's gesture, many have flooded the woman's post saying it couldn't have gone to a more deserving person.

"Ohh Shell that's so sweet, so nice of someone to do such a thing, lovely little surprise for you! A little bit of kindness goes a long way," a friend had commented.

"OMG this is absolutely beautiful," another said.

"That's so lovely," a third commented.

But while many thought the gesture was touching, there were some that found described the note as "creepy".

"My first thought was 'oh how lovely'. Then I looked at my own new box of nappies, realised it's fairly sealed up and now I wonder how the message could get in..." one person wrote online.

"This is so creepy," another said.

"The package has obviously been tampered with which is creepy," another agreed.