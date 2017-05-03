Rocky's richest to poorest suburbs revealed

EVER wondered which suburb is the Rockhampton region's most affluent?

The answer may surprise you.

New Australian Taxation Office statistics have revealed Glenlee and Glendale have the highest average taxable income of the region, at $64,000.

These 4711 postcode suburbs also recorded the highest median taxable income at $50,968, with data gathered from the 1007 people in the suburbs who submitted a tax return.

The average salary was $64,455.

Rockhampton city and surrounds in the 4700 postcode was the next richest area, with an average taxable income of $60,244 from 9026 submitted returns.

Livingstone's 4703 suburbs were a close third, with an average taxable income of $59,675 from 12,253 returns.

North Rockhampton's 4701 suburbs had the highest number of tax returns, 23,180, but an average income of $55,369.

These suburbs were also the poorest when it came to average salary, at just $56,554.

Glenlee and Glendale also ranked richest when it came to doing business, with 62 business returns showing an average total income of $133,627 with a median of $67,682.

Rockhampton's 4700 suburbs came in next, with 646 returns showing an average income of $127,315.

Although the median number was much lower than in 4711 at just $33,968, with some larger businesses influencing the average figures.

The 4699, 4702, and 4701 suburbs all hovered around the $100,000 average business income, at $107,341, $104,035, and $100,499 respectively.